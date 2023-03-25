Guinea Bissau Coach Mocks Super Eagles After 1..0 Shock Defeat

Published:

Head coach of Guinea-Bissau, Baciro Cande, has fired a salvo at the Super Eagles after his side’s shock 1-0 victory over the three-time African champions in Abuja on Friday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Wild Dogs recorded one of the biggest upsets in African football with a 1-0 win over the hosts and favourites at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, as fans watched in disbelief, another horrible display by the Eagles under Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro.

Cande, while speaking at the post-match press conference, said his deserved the win despite the array of “big names” paraded by the Nigerians.

