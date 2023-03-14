Guber Poll : Nine Political Parties Declare Support For Sanwo-Olu

Published:

The leadership of nine political parties, under the umbrella of the Alliance of Registered Political Parties, ARPP, have declared support for the re-election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Saturday’s governoship election in the state.

The political parties are Young Progressives Party, YPP, Action Democratic Party, ADP, All People’s Party, APP, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Allied Peoples Movement, APM,, Social Democratic Party, SDP, People Redemption Party, PRP, New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP and All Peoples Party, APP.

Speaking at a press conference in Ikeja, yesterday, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and the leader of ARPP, Mr Ajayi Adebayo, explained that the parties reached the decision after a thorough analysis of the performance of the APC in Lagos State.

He noted that the governorship candidates of APP, Adeyemi Abiola, ZLP, Adenipekun Adekunle, APM, Kupoluyi Funmi, and ADP, Ishola Bamidele, has stepped down their governorship ambitions to declare their support for Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Adebayo added that they cannot sacrifice the various land mark achievements of the Sanwo-Olu administration on the altar of bitter politicking, adding, “the governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of due commendation, and continuity is key.”

The parties said that Sanwo-Olu had delivered on his social contract with the people of the state through his THEMES mantra.

“It’s worthy of note that he literally saved the country from the scourge of COVID-19 through pro-active measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes.

Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing, science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term.

“It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos state to be in tune with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidency at a time like this to achieve our age long desires and lofty aspirations.





Sanwo-Olu’s message of Greater Lagos Rising reverberated with all and sundry and we can safely conclude that we have in him a governor who is resolutely committed to take our state to greater heights in the years ahead.

“Lagos state at a time like this is better entrusted in the hands of experienced and patriotic leaders.

“History is taking place today. Today is the day when political parties in Lagos come together to make history as political parties officially declared their support for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

