Gov Babajide Sanwoolu Suspends Campaign Over Train, BRT Bus Accident

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu today visited visited victims of today's train accident in Lagos

This was his post on the visit

"I was at LASUTH to understand the condition of the victims of the bus/train accident.

The team at LASUTH expertly setup an outdoor triage centre which has contributed in saving lives, speeding up injury level profiling and supporting immediate critical action.

This was a totally avoidable incident that simply required patience and the need to follow proper transportation protocol.

There were 85 pax on board the bus with 6 deaths, 42 moderate injuries, 29 serious and 8 mild injuries according to the LASUTH classification scale.

Lagos is in a state of mourning and for the next 3 days, I am suspending all campaign activities. All flags will be flown at half mast and tomorrow all civil servants will work till 12 noon before returning home to be with their loved ones during this trying time.

It is still a critical period for some of the patients as we continue to call for blood donations across different state government medical facilities.

This is a call for our humanity to rise above all. I also thank LASEMA, the security agencies, staff and students of LASUTH for rising up to the occasion as soon as this unfortunate incident happened."

