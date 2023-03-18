Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour Loses Polling Booth To Sanwoolu

Published:

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has lost his polling unit to the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu polled 29 while Rhodes-Vivour garnered 18 votes in PU 045 Anifowoshe, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu won his Polling Unit 006, Ward governorship candidate of the E3, Eiyekole, Lagos Island in a landslide victory.





Full results:





Guber





APC-29

LP -18

PDP -2





House of Assembly





APC- 34

Labour Party -15

PDP - 1

Share This