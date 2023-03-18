Saturday, 18 March 2023

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour Loses Polling Booth To Sanwoolu

Published: March 18, 2023


 

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has lost his polling unit to the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu polled 29 while Rhodes-Vivour garnered 18 votes in PU 045 Anifowoshe, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu won his Polling Unit 006, Ward governorship candidate of the E3, Eiyekole, Lagos Island in a landslide victory. 


Full results:


Guber


APC-29 

LP -18 

PDP -2


House of Assembly 


APC- 34 

Labour Party -15 

PDP - 1


