Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour Loses Polling Booth To Sanwoolu

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has lost his polling unit to the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Sanwo-Olu polled 29 while Rhodes-Vivour garnered 18 votes in PU 045 Anifowoshe, Ikeja.
Sanwo-Olu won his Polling Unit 006, Ward governorship candidate of the E3, Eiyekole, Lagos Island in a landslide victory.
Full results:
Guber
APC-29
LP -18
PDP -2
House of Assembly
APC- 34
Labour Party -15
PDP - 1
