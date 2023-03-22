Former Ogun Permanent Sec, Wife Murdered In Lagos Home

Published:

The family of an ex-permanent secretary in Ogun State, Adefemi Egbeoluwa, and his wife, Oluwafunmilayo, have been grieving after their lifeless bodies were found at their residence around Allen Avenue, in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the couple were at home with their domestic worker on the day of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections when some yet-to-be-identified persons invaded the premises and killed the couple.

After perpetrating the crime, the suspects reportedly attacked the domestic worker, beat her till she lost consciousness, and fled.

Following the attack, it was learnt that neighbours who got wind of the information, while lamenting over the events that claimed the lives of the aged couple during the invasion of their residence, rushed to the premises to ascertain the condition of the victims.

Some other neighbours were said to have visited the nearest police station to report the case for investigation.

A source who confirmed the development said the police, upon getting to the premises, saw the couple’s corpses and the injured domestic worker lying unconscious on the ground, adding that the couple’s yet-to-be-identified son also reported the incident to the police.

In a bid to rescue the housemaid, the source said she was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where she had been placed on admission.

The source said, “A day after the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, someone raised the alarm that his aged parents, Adeyemi Egbeoluwa, 72, and his mother, Oluwafunmilayo, were discovered murdered at their residence off Bamishile Street, Allen, Ikeja.

“He reported the case to the police and when they got there, they found his father and mother lifeless with marks of violence on their bodies. What we gathered was that the aged couple were found in a pool of blood and the housemaid taking care of them was found unconscious with bruises on her face and body.

“The housemaid was taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. We learnt that the police found a machete, plank of wood, one nose mask, a touch light, and one ID card at the victims’ residence.”

Lamenting over the tragic development, one Adegbenro Adebanjo, in a post on Facebook, said the Lagos State Police Command was suspecting a case of murder as the domestic worker was found with critical injuries.

Adebanjo wrote, “On Saturday, March 18, 2023, Adefemi Egbeoluwa, a former permanent secretary in the government of Ogun State, and his wife were found dead in their Ikeja, Lagos apartment.

“Their domestic help was found critically wounded, leading the police to conclude that the couple was murdered by yet-to-be-known persons.

“May your killers never find peace; may they be hounded by their heinous crime and eventually made to pay the ultimate price. May the Lord grant your families and friends the fortitude to bear this loss.”

As of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, had been detailed to investigate the case to track down the killers of the couple for prosecution.

It was also learnt that the corpses had been evacuated and deposited at a morgue for autopsy.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a chat

“The domestic worker is still alive. The investigation is actively ongoing,” he said,

Share This