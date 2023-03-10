Five Different 40ft Container Vehicles Fell In Lagos Friday

Published:

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Friday evening said another 40-foot container fell at the Ago Palace Way area of the state.

This incident makes it the fifth report on Friday of containers falling in different parts of the state.

LASTMA Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, said the latest incident occurred as a result of brake failure on the part of the truck.

He said the container crushed an SUV from the rear, but no life was lost in the accident.





Credit: LASTMA

Share This