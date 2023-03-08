First Bank Appoints First Northern Female Aishatu Bubaram As Group Executive

Published:

FirstBank of Nigeria has appointed Aishatu Bubaram as group executive, Commercial Banking North Division, making her the first female from Northern Nigeria to attain an executive management position in the bank.





Prior to her appointment, she was the group head, Commercial Banking North, a position she assumed in 2016 following other senior management roles held since joining FirstBank in 2009, including zonal head, Public Sector Group and Business Development Manager, Retail Banking Group.





She has over 25 years industry experience, having previously worked with Standard Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa Plc.





In her profile posted on the bank’s website, Mrs Bubaram brings to the executive management of FirstBank extensive banking experience in various fields spanning Operations, Strategic Business Development, Assets and Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Financial Advisory and Trade Dealings in Public Sector, Retail and Commercial Banking.





As the Group Head, Commercial Banking North, Ms Bubaram strategically led her team to increase business efficiency by creating quality risk assets, reducing non-performing loan portfolios, improving account acquisition, implementing product development, and driving trade transactions that have led to sustained growth, increased profitability, and business stability.





Mrs Bubaram is a certified accountant of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and honorary senior member, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.





She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri, a Master of Business Administration from University of Maiduguri, and a Master of Science in International Money, Finance and Investment from Brunel University, London, United Kingdom.





She has attended Senior and Advanced Management programs in Lagos Business School and IESE Business School Barcelona, Spain, amongst several other senior management trainings and certifications.





Besides her illustrious banking career, Mrs Bubaram is the co-chair and founder of the Hearty Hands Humanity Foundation, a foundation dedicated to saving and enriching the lives of women and children, focusing on child education and healthcare. She currently serves as the alternate global chair of the FirstBank Women Network, FWN.





Mrs Bubaram is happily married with children.

