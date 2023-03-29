DSS Identify Politicians Behind Interim Govt Plot

Published:

The Department of State Services said it had identified some unnamed key players planning for an interim government in the country.

Describing the plan as an aberration, the DSS said the plan would undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

These were disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson for the service, Peter Afunanya.

The statement was titled ‘DSS confirms plot for interim government by misguided political actors’.





It partly read, “The DSS has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria. The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

“The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace-loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country. ”

Afunanya said these political actors have had several meetings where he said they were planning to sponsor violent protests in major cities in the country which would lead to a declaration of a State of Emergency.





He said, “The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency. Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.

“The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction. It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the States. It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come 29th May 2023. ”

He urged those hatching those plans should stop, calling on the judiciary, Civil Society Organisations, and the media to be mindful of their antics.

Afunanya added that his service would take legal means possible to ensure the stability of democracy in the country.

He said, “Consequently, the Service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

“Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media, and the Civil Society are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation. While its monitoring continues, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions. “

