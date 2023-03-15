DSS Arrests Govt Official Who Threatened To Kill Anyone Who Votes Against PDP In Abia State

Published:

The Department of State Services has arrested the Director of Abia State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Tony Otuonye, over threats to kill any Abia electorate who votes against the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, in next Saturday’s governorship election.

Otuonye, in the campaign video which went viral on social media, provoked a lot of Abia electorate who felt insured to exercise their franchise.

It was gathered that he was arrested by men of the secret police, while his associates are being trailed.

In the video, Otuonye said he will kill anyone who would want to stop the emergence of Ahiwe and the PDP in the state’s governorship election.









