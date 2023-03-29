Court Cases Won’t Stop Handover To Tinubu On May 29th ...FG

Published:

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, gave the assurance that the transition of power from the President, Muhammadu Buhari , to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, would be smooth and peaceful.



This was as the government said the refurbishment of offices for the President and Vice-President elect had been completed.



Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Transition Committee, Boss Mustapha, stressed that everything concerning the smooth transition of government is ongoing



The government said the refurbishment of offices for the President and Vice-President elect had been completed

Share This