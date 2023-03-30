Corruption: Three Judges Dismissed, Demoted in Niger State

Published:

The Niger state Judicial Service Commission has dismissed a Magistrate Court Judge in Magama local government area of the state, Mohammed Bako Iya, and also demoted two Sharia Court Judges, Abdullahi Nasiru and Mohammed Baba Enagi.

Iya was dismissed for gross misconduct and abuse of judicial power while the other judges who preside over Sharia Courts in Minna and Badeggi, were demoted for misconduct and abuse of office and they are to also serve a one-year tutelage in other courts.

Some of the allegations against the dismissed Judge include representing and shielding a suspect, Saba Idris from arrest by police and court and using the power of his office to intimidate and collect N400,000 from herders whose cattle destroyed his beans farm. It was discovered that Mohammed Bako was the Judge in his case and used the instrument of his office to facilitate gainful benefit for his personal interest and private affairs.

The Secretary of the commission, Abdulrahman Ahmed Garafini said the decision was taken following the recommendation of the committee set up to investigate the petitions against the judges.

The decisions of dismissal and demotions against the judges were taken at the 136th meeting on March, 21. Garafini said;

“The Niger state Judicial Service Commission received seven petitions, out of which three were against the dismissed judge and two of the three were sufficiently proved by the petitioners."

