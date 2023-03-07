Controversy Reigns As INEC Publish Name Of Different Candidate And Party As Winners Of House Of Reps Seat In Lagos

Published:

INEC WHO WON OSHODI / ISOLO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ELECTION..LABOUR OR APC ?

This young man Kayode Salako of LP has been shouting on top of his voice that he won the election that was credited to APC

When INEC finally published names of those elected , APC candidate's name was published while in the column for party , Labour Party was published as the winner , so who is the winner INEC

READ FEMI SALAKO'S COMMENT ON THE CONTROVERSY

INEC publication on its official website confirms that Labour Party wins the House of Representatives election of February 25, 2023 in Oshodi/Isolo constituency 1 in Lagos State.

But the name of a wrong candidate was 'mistakenly', erroneously, published against the party’s name.

The public should, however, note that the party is the owner of the mandate, not the candidate. It is Labour Party they voted for, by law, not the candidate.

I hope INEC will realize this, correct the error and publish the name of the candidate of Labour Party against the name to put the record straight in due time.





All the available evidences in the custody of our election situation room and the results uploaded by INEC itself of the IReV server as at Monday, March 6, 2023, shows that Rotn. Olukayode Ezekiel Salako of Labour Party won the election with landslide.

By the legal implication of this publication by INEC itself, it is a clear confirmation that Labour Party is the winner of the election, not the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Hon. Bashiru Dawodu is not the candidate of Labour Party. It is Rotn. (Comrade) Olukayode Ezekiel Salako.

Labour Party hereby calls on INEC to correct the error, by removing the name of Bashiru Dawodu, who is not the candidate of its party from the published space, and immediately replace it with the name of its candidate, who is Olukayode Ezekiel Salako on the list.

By this publication, INEC has expressly confirmed that Labour Party is the winner of the election.





FEMI SALAKO

