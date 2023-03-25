Breaking : Property Being Destroyed In Trending Video Is Not Mine..INEC Chairman

This is a statement issued by INEC on the incident

The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip circulating on the social media does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.

This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it.

Rotimi L. Oyekanmi

Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman

Saturday 25th March 2023.