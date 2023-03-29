Breaking: IRT And Ex RRS Commander, Tunji Disu Promoted To CP Rank

Published:

The former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command, Olatunji Disu has been promoted to the elite rank of Commissioner of Police.





Disu served meritoriously as the RRS Commander, with his tenure in Lagos State recording phenomenal improvement in the security architecture of the state.





He also rebranded the RRS to the #GoodGuys and ensured that officers adhered to international best policing ethics and practices.





He was subsequently redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.





About two years ago, Disu was appointed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba as the new Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) following the removal of the former Commander, DCP Abba Kyari over alleged corrupt act.





At the FIB-IRT, Disu also displayed professionalism and discharged his duties dutifully, diligently and brilliantly.

Share This