Breaking : INEC Postpones Saturday's Election By One Week

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

The polls has been rescheduled by one week to March 18, 2023, credible sources in the commission said

It was learnt that the postponement was due to the inability of the commission to commence the re-configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, to enable their use for the state elections.

Authoritative sources said that the commission management is currently holding a meeting, where it was considering either March 18 or March 25 for the elections.

It was however learnt that March 18 have been chosen.

“You know that the BVAS re-configuration would take three or four days and since they would all be moved to the headquarters in Abuja, the machines would be re-configured and deployed to the various states and finally to the polling units,” one of the officials said.

