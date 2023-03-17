Breaking : ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Russian President Putin

Published:

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.





In a statement, the ICC said Putin was allegedly responsible for unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia, a war crime.





“The crimes were allegedly committed in Ukrainian occupied territory at least from 24 February 2022. There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes,” the statement from ICC judges said.





An arrest warrant has also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s children’s commissioner, over the same allegations.

