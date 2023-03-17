Breaking : I Am Not Planning #ENDINEC, #ENDNigeria Protests ..Peter Obi

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has denied stories making the rounds that he is planning a protest March to INEC office in Abuja

He made this known via these tweets on his verified social media handles





" My attention has been drawn to social media postings suggesting that a nation-wide groundswell "#ENDINEC", "#ENDNigeria" Protest is being planned by the Obidients. We are aware that those postings are being orchestrated by the Opposition.

Regardless of the misgivings many may have about our Judiciary, we must strive to build strong and resilient institutions, of which the Judiciary is one.

As a firm believer in the separation of powers between the three arms of government, I am conscious that every so often, the Judiciary is called upon to vindicate itself on epochal national public-interest issues.

The matter presently before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) is one such litmus test case.

Therefore, we are committed to pursuing Due Process in an unfettered manner. That is our primary and priority option. -PO





