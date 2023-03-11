Breaking : Ex Abia State Governor T A Orji Denies Death Rumours

Published:

Former Abia State Governor Senator T A Orji has denied the rumours making the rounds that he is dead

Speaking today in Umuahia , the State capital, the two term governor and current member of the Senate asked Nigerians to discountance the rumour which he attributed to the handwork of his distractors





Senator Orji in a three minutes video watched by CKN News said this was not the first time such rumours was peddled about his health .





He assured his supporters , friends and colleagues that he is fit and healthy





The rumours of his death spread throughout Abia State in the last 24 hours and was published and spread on social media

