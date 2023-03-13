Breaking : Court Of Appeal Reserves Judgement On Gov Adeleke's Case

Published:

The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke challenging the judgment of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal which nullified his election as governor of the state.





A 3 member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Muhammad Shaihibu made the reservation after, the parties adopted their processes.





The tribunal had on 27th January ordered that the certificate of return be withdrawn from Mr Adekele on grounds that Mr Oyetola was able to prove overvoting during the election.





Counsel to Mr Adeleke, Onyechi Ikpeazu, held that a member of the panel, who is also a chief magistrate, did not air her opinion during the Judgement delivery. Rather, she only appended her signature and the constitution mandates her to have made a comment





Counsel to Mr Oyetola, Lateef Fagbemi had held that mere signing of the judgment of the tribunal by a member of the panel who is a chief magistrate and not making any comment afterwards does not make the judgment invalid.





He noted that the case of over voting exceeded 6 polling units as claimed by the Appellant.

