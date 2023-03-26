Breaking : Abacha's Second In Command , Gen Diya rtd Is Dead





The former Chief of Staff Defence Headquarters Lt Gen Oladipo Diya rtd is dead

A family member confirmed to CKN News that the former Deputy to Late Gen Sani Abacha died in the early hours of Sunday





He is 78 years old ,would have been 79 years next week Monday, 3rd of April,2023









Family Statement





General Oladipupo Diya is dead!





On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.





Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.





Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.





Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family.