APC Suspends SGF Boss Mustapha

The ward of Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has suspended him.

In a letter signed by Muazu Kabiri, an official of the party in Gwadabawa Ward of Jimeta, said the SGF did not make meaningful contribution to the party during the elections.

Kabiri lamented how the SGF lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party at the presidential and governorship polls.

Mustapha is not the only prominent APC member who lost his polling unit. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the ruling party, lost his own polling unit during the governorship and presidential elections.

But the Adamawa State chapter of the APC has kicked against the action, saying the ward has no right to suspend Mustapha.

The reason for the seeming power play in Adamawa is not yet clear.

Mustapha was not on the 422-man campaign list of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President-elect.

He was among the names that featured prominently when there were speculations on the running mates of Tinubu.

On his absence from the campaign, Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the APC Presidential Council, said President Muhammadu Buhari specifically directed that he should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country.

