Alex Otti Of LP Leads In 10 LGAs In Abia

The Labour Party’s (LP) candidate, Dr Alex Otti, was in a clear lead yesterday. The Returning Officer, Prof. Nnenna Oti, announced the results from 10 LGAs at the state INEC Collation Centre in Umuahia before adjourning collation to Monday.

Of the 10 LGAs, LP polled 65,968 votes, while its closest rival, PDP, polled 53,042 votes.

The LGAs are Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Bende, Isialangwa North, Isialangwa South, Arochukwu, Ugwunagbo, Isuikwuato, Ikwuano and Umunneochi.

The returning officer said all the results would be reviewed and determined against the backdrop of alleged infractions, including the outbreak of violence, snatching of ballot boxes and papers, and manhandling of INEC officials in some LGAs.

There were allegations and counter-allegations of infractions, especially by the agents of LP and PDP, Messrs Acho Obioma and Charles Egeonu, respectively.









