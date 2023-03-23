AIT Building Demolition: BON Appeals To Gov Wike

Published:

As the imbroglio between DAAR Communications and government of Rivers State over the threat by Governor Nyesom Wike to demolish the properties of the media group in Port Harcourt continues, the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria has requested Governor Wike to rescind his decision





BON in a letter addressed to the Governor and signed by its President John Ogbe, the Association called for the Governor's intervention in stopping the demolition which is a subject of litigation while an out of court settlement is pursued by both parties

The Governor had issued a 48 hour notice to AIT to vacate its property in readiness for its demolition

CKN News could not ascertain as at the time of this report the response of the Government to the letterc

