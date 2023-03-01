Fallout Of Presidential Election: Lagos CP Meets #Endsars Leaders Falz, Mr Macaroni, Others

Published:

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Wednesday met some stakeholders in the state on Wednesday, including Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana aka Falz and skit maker Debo Adebayo aka Mr. Macaroni.





The meeting at the Command Headquarters was called to address security concerns in the state.

Owohunwa charged the stakeholders with preaching peace, tolerance, and the rule of law to their teeming followers.

Falz and Mr Macroni were some of the arrow heads of the #ENDSARS protests that rocked the country few years ago





Share This