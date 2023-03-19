‘A Complete Sham’: Labour Party Condemns Gov, State Assembly Polls

Published:

The national chairman of the party decried that "serious" thuggery, violence and suppression of voters prevailed unchecked.

The Labour Party has condemned the conduct of the governorship and state house of assembly elections across the country, describing the exercise as “a complete sham.”

“The leadership of the Labour Party has watched with trepidation the ongoing rape of democracy in Nigeria as being supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,” its National Chairman, Julius Abure, said in a statement on Saturday.”

He decried that “serious” thuggery, violence and suppression of voters prevailed unchecked as people were prevented from going to vote for candidates of their choice, “especially when they perceived you are supporting the opposition party.”

The LP chairman cited incidences of ballot box snatching, intimidation of voters and high level of vote buying, saying electoral crimes were “very visible” in Rivers, Lagos, Enugu, Edo, Delta, and several other states.

According to Abure, the conduct of the polls by INEC led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu “clearly proved” that the outcome of the February 25 presidential election was a “well-orchestrated plot to favour a particular political party and candidate”.

PRESS STATEMENT

March 18th Governorship/State Assembly Election, the worst ever as INEC has succeeded in mismanaging all the gains of electoral reforms.

The leadership of the Labour Party has watched with trepidation the ongoing rape of democracy in Nigeria as being supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Today, the INEC led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has clearly proved to the world that the outcome of the February 25th Presidential Election which denied the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi the victory which Nigerians graciously gave him was not a ‘glitch’ as infamously claimed but a well-orchestrated plot to favour a particular political party and candidate.

What transpired today across the nation was a complete sham as serious thuggery, violence and suppression of voters prevailed unchecked. People were prevented from going to vote for candidates of their choice, especially when they perceive you are supporting the opposition party. There were also incidences of ballot snatching, intimidation of voters and high level of vote buying. These electoral crimes were very visible in Rivers, Lagos, Enugu, Edo, Delta, and several other states.

There was also a high level of voter apathy apparently because people have lost faith in the electoral process. They sincerely believe that it was not worth it after what happened on February 25, where the mandate given to the LP was stolen. People believe that their votes will not count anymore. So INEC has succeeded in mismanaging all the gains that we have made in the electoral reforms.





The Rivers state government used the state officials to harass voters. In Enugu, one of our supporters was shot and the entire Enugu North senatorial zone was invaded by thugs. In Lagos, the APC-sponsored thugs invaded polling units where our candidate has huge supporters. In Edo state, the thugs had a free day, unleashing maximum violence. It is very chaotic across the nation and it is very unfortunate.

Security agencies look the other way when there is violence. It is very apparent that even security agencies are equally compromised. We are very far from true democracy. The wishes and aspirations of the people have been defeated. What we have in Nigeria is a civilian dictatorship.

We,, therefore condemned the entire process and called for the cancellation of results from the polling units where voter intimidation and other forms of the crisis were witnessed.

We also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in the Inspector General of Police to fish out all the officers that have compromised in today’s election and mete appropriate sanctions

Sign.

Barr. Julius Abure

National Chairman

Labour Party

18/03/2023

