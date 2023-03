53 Victims Of Lagos Train/BRT Bus Accident Discharged... Gov Sanwoolu

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu post





"Good evening Lagos,

I am pleased to report that 53 patients that were hospitalised after the bus/train accident in Lagos have now been discharged after receiving free and quality healthcare from different state medical facilities across Lagos.

Heeding our call for blood donation, Lagosians demonstrated true humanity with over 300 units of blood donated leading to swift action that saved lives.

While the discharged return to their families, let us continue to keep the hospitalised patients in our prayers."

Share This