2023 Election:DSS Confirms Report Of Imminent Nationwide Violence

The Department of State Service warned on Saturday that there were plots by some elements to stoke nationwide violence that could disrupt peace, law and order in the land.

But, the DSS quickly warned those behind the evil plan to abandon their plot or be dealt with in accordance with the laws of Nigeria.

The alarm was contained in a statement made available to CKN News by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya.

The statement said: “The Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that.

“It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without a doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.

“Be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy.

“Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

“Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

“Therefore, the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well.

“This is to ensure that a conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Let all be guided,” Afunanya warned.

