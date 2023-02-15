Zenith Bank , Others Attacked In Benin Protest

Published:

Three Banks have been destroyed in the latest protests by angry people in Benin Edo State

The banks attacked were Zenith , Sterling and Stanbic

Most of the buildings were destroyed as Nigerians grow impatient over the new Naira swap Policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria

It could not be ascertained if anyone was enjoyed during the protest

There have been series of protests across the country in recent days as people find it difficult to access their funds trapped in the banks





