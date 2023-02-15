Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Zenith Bank , Others Attacked In Benin Protest

Published: February 15, 2023


 

Three Banks have been destroyed in the latest protests by angry people in Benin Edo State

The banks attacked were Zenith , Sterling and Stanbic


Most of the buildings were destroyed as Nigerians grow impatient over the new Naira swap Policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria 

It could not be ascertained if anyone was enjoyed during the protest 

There have been series of protests across the country in recent days as people find it difficult to access their funds trapped in the banks 




