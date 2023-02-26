Yiaga Africa Expresses Concern Over INEC's Inability To Start Uploading Results On Portal

Published:





Yiaga Africa has expressed concern over the delay in uploading polling unit results for the presidential election on INEC’s Election Result Portal.

According to the civil society organisation, no result was uploaded after voting and counting ended in several polling units as of 7 pm on election day.

“Yiaga Africa is deeply concerned with the delay in uploading polling unit results for the Presidential election on the INEC Election Result Portal. As at 7pm on election day, no result was uploaded after voting & counting ended in several polling units,” the post read.

