Worthy Stewardship of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, The Sun Man of The Year 2022, By The Sun Publishing Limited.

On January 28, 2023, The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, The Sun Man of the Year Award for 2022.





The reputable media organisation had informed Governor Ugwuanyi that “your selection for this award was based on merit because of your outstanding performance and achievements within the period you have been Governor of Enugu State.”





On January 31, 2023, The Leadership Group Limited, publishers of Leadership Newspapers, National Economy and Leadership Hausa, equally conferred on Governor Ugwuanyi The Leadership Governor of the Year Award for 2022 in recognition of his administration’s giant strides in rural development, road infrastructure, advancement of peace and national unity, provision education and healthcare facilities, among others.





