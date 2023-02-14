Why Our Pastor Brought AK47 To The Pulpit ...House On The Rock

Published:

House on the Rock has explained why Uche Aigbe, its Presiding Pastor in Abuja, mounted the pulpit carrying an AK-47 rifle.

Aigbe caused a stir during Sunday Service when he mounted the pulpit with a rifle.

The incident took place during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation who come from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This created a scene as the congregation tried to figure out the motive behind such.

Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared. Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church,” he said as the church erupted in laughter.

CKN News reports that the pastor is currently being detained by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

In a statement on Monday evening, the church said Aigbe carried the gun to illustrate his message to the congregation.

The statement reads: “On Sunday, February 12, a resident pastor of House on the Rock, Abuja Church, Pastor Uche Aigbe in a message about fighting the good fight with spiritual weapons, carried an unloaded gun to illustrate his message on ‘Guarding your Faith.’

“Pastor Uche has been a leader in House on the Rock, Abuja since 1999 and has always shown exemplary leadership. However, he realises that even with the best of intentions, carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable.

“Without hesitation, Pastor Uche has acknowledged the gravity of his actions and apologises unreservedly for them.

“As a church, House on the Rock rejects all forms of violence and we stand on the good news gospel of Jesus Christ which embraces peace and goodwill for all of mankind.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into this incident, and we will continue to engage internally to ensure this break in protocol does not happen again.”

