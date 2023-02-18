Video Evidence Revealed CBN Lied That It Did Not Request Customers To Deposit Old Notes At Commercial Banks

Published:

Emerging video has shown that the Central Bank of Nigeria lied when it denied its earlier directive urging customers to deposit their old Naira notes at Banks on Friday

Earlier reports had accurately stated that Nigerians were asked by the apex Bank to deposit their cash not exceeding N500,000 at the banks

This was sequel to the overwhelming crowd that besieged offices of the CBN across Nigeria

A Director of the Bank was seen in this video giving the instruction to customers

But the CBN due to pressures from " above " quickly issued a counter directive denying it





Video





