Verdict 2023: Stop Circulating Fake Election Results...Police Spokesman

The Nigeria Police Force said it has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake election results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission

The spokesperson for the NPF, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed in a statement on Sunday.

“The NPF hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.

“The NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 general elections.”





