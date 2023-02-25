Verdict 2023 : Intimidation , Logistics Mar Votings In Most States

The 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections may go down as one of the most violent election in Nigeria
Apart from late arrival of electoral materials at most polling stations , several videos emerging on social reveals outright intimidation of voters by thugs and shootings in most part of the country
Protests were noticed in states like Lagos , Enugu , Rivers, Kogi and the FCT where voters decried their inability to cast their votes
Some voters were also shot , while a young who tried to snatch a ballot box was shot dead by security agents in Kogi
Voting ought to end by 2.30pm but with so many voters being disenfranchised it is not known if the INEC will push forward the time to enable everyone who came out to vote at the appropriate time vote
The exercise was also marred by logistics issues as most of the officials of INEC couldn't arrive the venue early
CKN News observed that the turnout was huge especially amongst young Nigerìans
Where the election was not disrupted the election was seamless without hitches
