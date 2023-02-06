Turkey Earthquake: Ex-Chelsea Star Trapped In Rubble As Rescue Efforts Continue

Published:

A former Premier League footballer, Christian Atsu, is amongst those trapped under rubble in Turkey after a huge 7.7 magnitude earthquake.





According to Mirror, a search and rescue operation has been deployed for Atsu, who formerly played for Chelsea and Newcastle United. The Ghana international joined Super Lig club Hataysport last summer.





Several members of his new team had to be rescued after the earthquake and Atsu was reported to be amongst those still missing.





At least 284 people died in Turkey from the earthquake that struck the country's South-East on Monday.





Share This