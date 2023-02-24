Troops Will Act Professionally And Ensure Safety Of Voters. .GOC 81 Division

Published:

In support of the leading agency, the Nigerian Police in Lagos and Ogun states in the provision of security for Nigerians during the forthcoming elections, 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) will be deploying troops in Lagos and Ogun states metropolis ahead of the 2023 Presidential Elections slated for tomorrow, Saturday 25 February 2023.

Hence, residents in these states will experience deployment of large number of troops. The general public should therefore not be perturbed by this presence, but should be free to carry out their civic responsibility without fear as the troops are deployed to ensure their safety, the safety of INEC staff, ensure security of ballot materials and to serve as deterrence to unscrupulous elements who could have any negative intention of breaking law and order during the polls.

In compliance with the Chief Of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya's directives, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA, Maj Gen OC Ajunwa, while addressing the troops before deployment, admonished the troops to be very professional, be cautious, respect Fundamental Human Rights and remain apolitical.

The GOC further encouraged troops to always remember the contents of the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Nigerian Army Personnel during the elections. He strictly warned that any personnel who might want to act otherwise and engage in activities that could embarrass or bring the name of the NA to disrepute will be strictly sanctioned according to the provision of the Armed Forces Act.

Gen Ajunwa also gave a very strong warning to compromised politicians and political hoodlums to desist from any forms of election malpractices and violence as the Division will not condone any form of irresponsibility and lawlessness that will compromise the peace, Lagos and Ogun States enjoy.

The GOC however encouraged law abiding citizens to feel free to carry out their civic responsibility while assuring them of their safety during and after the elections.

It could be recalled that, to deter criminals from having freedom of actions to organize their undemocratic plans, troops of the division in collaboration with other security agencies

have conducted Shows of Force on the mainland and Island in Lagos state as well as in Ogun state. Troops have also conducted raids to criminal hideouts in these states where criminals of different shades have been arrested.

Signed

Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations

81 Division NA

