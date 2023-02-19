Transcorp Hotels Plc Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Published:

Udechukwu Obi Osakwe has been appointed a non-executive director of the leading hospitality brand Transcorp Hotels Plc, effective February 17, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Osakwe’s appointment comes following the retirement of Mr. Alexander Adeyemi from the Board after serving for close to 4 years.

Osakwe brings to the Board his extensive experience in Finance and Management Consulting, having held critical roles across the public and development sectors. He is an experienced Chartered Accountant, Finance Director, and strong finance professional with a demonstrated history in the Management Consulting Industry. He has worked with Donor Organizations such as the World Bank (IDA), AfDB, Global Fund and the GAVI.

With more than 30 years of private and public sector professional experience covering management consultancy and oversight of financial management operations, with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (Treasury House) Abuja, Osakwe is a great addition to the Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Osakwe holds a B.Sc in Accountancy from Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), Enugu, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Nigeria (Enugu).

The Board of Transcorp Hotels expressed optimism that Mr. Osakwe’s invaluable experience and commitment to corporate governance would be of great benefit in driving sustainable business growth for the company.

The Board also expressed its appreciation to Alexander Adeyemi for his excellent contributions and commitment to the growth of the Company and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Transcorp Hotels Plc is listed on the Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX). The leading hospitality brand is the owner of the award-winning properties, Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar. Transcorp Hotels also owns Aura by Transcorp Hotels, an online platform for booking homes, hotels and experiences.

