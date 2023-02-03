Tony Elumelu Recalls Youth Service Days

Published:

Circa 1985.

I recall my Youth Service days in Sokoto, a young man, fresh out of school, enjoying the drinks we could afford (lol) and unsure about the next steps.

In my uncertainty, I was sure of one thing, I will stand out wherever I found myself, through hard work and resilience.

I had always admired the banking profession, for one, I loved that the guys in the profession were always impeccably dressed… suspenders were a huge thing then, and I wanted to look like them.

A few years later, after my Masters, I saw the application for graduates with a minimum of 2:1 in All States Trust Bank, this aligned with what I wanted for my life, but my 2:2 grade did not make me qualified, still, I applied, because I identified what I wanted in life and I was going to work towards it. I put in my application and said “Even though I do not meet these requirements if you give me the chance, I will prove myself”. I got this job and spent every day proving myself and earning my luck in the bank.

Do it afraid and do it unsure! To the young ones out there, especially those who just passed out of NYSC yesterday, this is my message to you. The world needs your courage.

#FlashbackFriday





#TOEWay

Share This