Three Arrested With 17m Fake Naira Notes In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested three suspects, Faruku Zubairu, Ibrahim Musa and Salisu Mohammed, over fake N17m notes in the Warrah area of the state.

According to reports on Tuesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, said the suspects were arrested at Warrah Motor Park with the help of members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

The suspects have been identified as Faruku Zubairu, Ibrahim Musa and Salisu Mohammed from Gungun Tawaye and Chupamini villages in Ngaski local government area of the state.

