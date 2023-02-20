Skitmaker Brain Jotter Speaks On Cousin's Disappearance

Published:

Skitmaker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, popularly known as Brain Jotter, has confirmed the disappearance of his cousin, Precious Chidalu Ihedimbu, who was reported by popular blogger, gistlover, to have been strangled to death by policemen in Anambra State.





Brain jotter, via his Instagram account on Sunday said, ”It is true that my cousin didn’t return home after she left her parents’ house since last year. According to the information reaching every related families(sic) from her parents, they didn’t know her whereabouts. But hopes were high that she will soon return. Seeing the news about her disappearance with actual information from #gistloverblog.mediahouse is even more heartbreaking and devastating.





“Her parents have seen the news about their missing daughter as well as all other related family member and we would solely be acting upon their decisions respectfully.





Speaking about the Nigerian Police, he said, It is very sad and heartbreaking that Nigeria has once again happened to us #nigerianpolice, why are we threatened by the people that are suppose to protect us, this is even one out of the many victims and it is very heartbreaking that the people meant to protect us are the ones killing us. This is not an Individual fight, this are deep government concerns and if they care about us, they already know what to do with the news circulating the internet. It is well with Nigeria.”





He further urged the police to do something, “Please do something, the people are suffering. There is too much trauma amongst many in Nigeria already. We need Justice”





