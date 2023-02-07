Sen Shehu Sani Adopts Baby Abandoned On Roadside

Published:

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has adopted a two-week-old baby abandoned on the road side.

The senator, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district, made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday.





He wrote, "This Little Baby Boy was abandoned by the road side.





"The Police picked him and handed him over to the Social Welfare Department and the department handed him over to an Orphanage.





"I’m now the father and named him Jordan.





"Mrs Grace by my side is the proprietor of the Orphanage."





