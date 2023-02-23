Revealed: The Intrigues And How IPOB Factional Leader Simon Ekpa Was Arrested In Finland

Published:

Factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Simon Ekpa has been arrested in Finland by the international Police popularly called “Interpol”.

Ekpa was reportedly arrested at Finland international Airport whilst trying to fly to Israel. This is coming after many Nigerians called for his arrest over the killings and sit-at-home orders he reportedly instituted, that has crippled activities in the South-East region of Nigeria.

Finnish publication, Helsingin Sanomat reported that they arranged an interview at Ekpa's apartment near the Lahti market square, for him to explain what his separatism and opposition to elections are all about.

However after Ekpa's neighbor opened the door, they saw the police from the National Bureau of Investigation inside. "The interview will be postponed indefinitely," a police officer told the mediamen, When asked whether it is because the interrogations take a long time or because it is not possible to meet the person we are aiming for after them, the police officer responded by saying that “both and the KRP does the job here."

A cameraman who was at HS's scene later confirmed the development when police officers in civilian uniforms led Simon Ekpa out of the apartment.

Tommi Reen of the National Bureau of Investigation later told the publicatuon over the phone that the KRP had a police operation in a private residence in the centre of Lahti on Thursday in connection with an ongoing pre-trial investigation. Police apprehended one man from the apartment. He said the KRP suspects the arrested man of a crime, but does not comment at this point on the criminal title.

Reen did not confirm the man's identity, but only spoke in general terms about the operation in an apartment in the center of Lahti. He did not comment further.

It was also reported that Nigeria had asked Finland to intervene in Ekpa's activities.









