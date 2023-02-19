Raging Crisis: Adamu Meets With APC Governors Today

Published:

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, will today (Sunday) meet with governors elected on the platform of the party in Abuja.

A top official of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, revealed that the former governor of Nasarawa State would discuss the court cases over the naira redesign policy and plans for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections with the governors.

It was gathered that Adamu and some members of the party’s National Working Committee were angry that the opposition to the new naira policy was coming from the ruling party’s governors.

The top party source said, “Adamu is angry that those who are in court against the Federal Government’s policy are governors produced by the party. It is a thing that has hardly happened before in the history of democracy in the country.

“Adamu is also worried that the governors are giving contrary directives to the residents of their states. You can imagine APC governors asking people of their states to continue spending money already outlawed by the President. That is a direct confrontation with the President and the political party he represents. There is no way the party will allow that to continue, especially as the elections are nearer.”





