Police Commences Training of Officers for Decentralized Upload of Personnel Data

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has launched the ‘IGP-SmartForce Database Management Centre’ today Wednesday 1st February, 2023, for Personnel Records Digitalization and Biometric Capturing of all officers of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that all officers have their details captured and stored for record purposes and to ease administrative bottlenecks, create ease in tracking postings/transfers, and issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Cards for personnel identification.





The SmartForce with Storage Servers domiciled in the Nigeria Police Force National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i) facilities and SmartForce office, Office of the Force Secretary in the Force Headquarters, Abuja, is aimed at integrating the Force into an ICT-Based System to simplify the management of its personnel records, manage the entire workforce of the Nigeria Police Force, uniquely manage/identify each personnel of the Force and is structured with modern technological concepts to monitor the distribution of personnel workforce and access across the country. The system will aid the office of the Force Secretary in planning for the deployment of personnel in the Force, budgetary-related issues, tracing/identification of Police personnel, and retrieval of records as it relates to serving and retired Police personnel.





The IGP has equally flagged off the practical training of Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) and ICT Officers from the 36 State Commands and the FCT at the Force Headquarters on handling and use of the gadgets provided for data capturing of all personnel including a modernized hi-tech biometric machine with unique features like Fingerprint scanner, 2D Scanner, and Smart Facial Recognition application.





While reiterating his vision for a Police driven by the integration of cutting-edge technology, the Inspector-General of Police has ordered a total overhaul of the former system and a swift commencement of the digitalization process across all Commands and Formations of the Force for timeous upgrade and operation of the system.









