Peter Obi Wins Nine Aso Rock Polling Units

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has won nine of the polling units inside and around the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Obi won all the polling units while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came second and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third.
Below are the results:
Presidential Election
ONE
PU 121 –
APC – 31
PDP – 32
NNPP – 1
LP – 58
AA – 1
Invalid – 3
TWO
PU 131
APC – 6
PDP – 3
NNPP – 1
LP – 17
Invalid – 2
Total = 29
THREE
PU 021
LP – 58
APC – 31
PDP – 32
FOUR
PU 130
APC – 26
PDP – 24
LP – 113
FIVE
PU 126
LP – 42
APC – 11
PDP – 12
SIX
PU 128
LP – 12
APC – 1
PDP – 0
SEVEN
PU 122
LP – 105
PDP – 16
APC – 29
EIGHT
PU 06
LP – 8
APC – 5
PDP – 2
NINE
PU 123
LP – 86
APC – 44
PDP – 21
