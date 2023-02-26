Peter Obi Wins Nine Aso Rock Polling Units

Published:





Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has won nine of the polling units inside and around the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Obi won all the polling units while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came second and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third.

Below are the results:

Presidential Election





ONE

PU 121 –

APC – 31

PDP – 32

NNPP – 1

LP – 58

AA – 1

Invalid – 3

TWO

PU 131

APC – 6

PDP – 3

NNPP – 1

LP – 17

Invalid – 2

Total = 29

THREE

PU 021

LP – 58

APC – 31

PDP – 32





FOUR

PU 130

APC – 26

PDP – 24

LP – 113





FIVE

PU 126

LP – 42

APC – 11

PDP – 12

SIX

PU 128

LP – 12

APC – 1

PDP – 0

SEVEN

PU 122

LP – 105

PDP – 16

APC – 29

EIGHT

PU 06

LP – 8

APC – 5

PDP – 2

NINE

PU 123

LP – 86

APC – 44

PDP – 21

