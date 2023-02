Published:

The Director General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has lost his polling unit to the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at polling unit 015, Kurumbo Ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Lalong is contesting Plateau South Senatorial District in the Saturday’s election. He voted at Unit 015 located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai.

