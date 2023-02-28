Peter Obi Wins Delta State

Published:

Peter Obi of the Labour Party has won the presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta State last Saturday.

In the result announced by INEC early Tuesday, Obi scored 341,866 to floor closest challengers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose vice presidential candidate is the incumbent governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa came second and the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged third.

While the PDP scored 161,600 votes to come second, APC scored 90,183 to occupy third place in the state. The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) came distant fourth with 3,122 votes.

According the INEC, out of 667,149 accredited voters, 654,650 votes were recorded. They said that 615,341 votes were recorded as valid while 39,309 votes were rejected

Share This