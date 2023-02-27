Peter Ob Votes Overtake Tinubu’s In Lagos

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is leading by votes in the results of the Presidential election held in Lagos on Saturday.

17 local governments had been declared by INEC as at 3:30 am before the collation was adjourned to 10: 00 am.

However, APC’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading in the local governments with 10 LGs already in his kitty while LP has won seven.

The local governments won by Tinubu include Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere.

Obi on the other hand has in his bag Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu

In total, Obi has polled 449,088 votes while Tinubu has so far garnered 416,,431 votes, leaving .

Only the results of Alimosho, Ojo and Mushin are being expected.





Mushin LG’s result was initially announced by the Collation Officer but it was rejected to some dispute in the figure.

Share This