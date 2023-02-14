Pastor's Wife Abducted,Raped To Death In Rivers

Published:

Suspected members of a cult group abducted and raped a pastor's wife to death in Abarikpo, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.





It was gathered that the mother of two, Mrs Chigbewejim Remember Steward, was abducted at about 1am on Sunday,12 February, 2023.





Her lifeless body was found at about 10am in the morning in Abarikpo with multiple injuries and blood in her private part.





The victim's husband, Pastor Lawyer Steward, an Assistant Pastor in Seventh Day Adventist Abarikpo, confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists on Monday.





"I am the husband of Chigbejim Lawyer who was murdered by some group of boys after raping her, they murdered her. I am not a cultist, I am an Assistant Pastor in charge of Evangelism in Seventh Day Adventist Church Abarikpo. Everybody in my community knows I am not a cultist," he said.





"She gave birth to three children one is late. The surviving ones are aged seven, a female and the male aged three years. I am telling the Government that those who murdered my wife should be brought to justice. Though one Aka Sunday, a Cultist claimed he slaughtered my wife that my wife talked against him, that people told him my wife always talked against him. The Sunday is a cultist that is the reason he murdered her."





Pastor Steward also said that the Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada town, Ahoada LGA led by the DPO visited the scene on Sunday evening.





In an interview with journalists, Mr Ekeakita Hector Chinem, Public Relations Officer of Igbu Akoh Clan Youth Congress, Ahoada East LGA confirmed the abduction and rape of the victim.





"So like we have been having series of killing in Akoh. When they k!ll nobody goes after the bad boys. No security people goes after the bad boys. No Political leaders goes after the issue. People are afraid .You report or don?t report what will happen will happen," he said.





"So people are living in fear. The k!lling of the woman is not cult related because she is a married woman. Late last year we witnessed eleven k!lling in that community.

Share This