Pastor Posts Own Obituary To Avoid Paying Member ₦3m Debt

A pastor in Ondo State, Paul Oyewole, has been accused of publishing and posting his own obituary on social media platform, WhatsApp, in a bid to avoid repaying a ₦3 million debt owed a church member.





The 43-year-old pastor was arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court, Ondo Town, Ondo on charges of fraudulently obtaining ₦3m from one Boyede Emmanuel, with the promise to pay back the money within seven days, a promise he failed to fulfil





Police Prosecutor, Akao Moremi, informed the court that the defendant falsely published his obituary on WhatsApp after he had sent a fake bank alert.





He was also said to have “threatened the complainant on phone, with the intent to intimidate him and also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace, by stripping himself naked in front of the house of the complainant."





Oyewole has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum.





